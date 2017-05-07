Some of the earliest groups on Flora.org







Ask the Doctors, which was a real cool site managed by Rosaleen Dickson who I met from the Freenet. Involved in the publishing industry, she co-authored a book on HTML back in the early 1990's when it was such a new thing. She hosted pages on Canadian Books, and following the work she did with the doctors ran a "Ask Great Granny" site.

I believe Auto-Free Ottawa was the first community group I hosted, a group of people in the early 1990's envisioning an Ottawa that wasn't as dependent on the automobile.

Canadian Homeschool is the last of the original groups to be hosted on FLORA.org

Community Democratic Action

KC. Maclure Centre

MAI-not

Ottawa District Committee of Ontario Special Olympics

Peace and Environment Resource Centre -- still around, but has had their own domain name for quite some time.

Pednet was a mailing list hosted by Majordomo, and then moved to Mailman.

Visually Impaired was, I believe, information hosted by Charles Lapierre

Westend Family Cinema also obtained their own domain name quite some time ago.

As web access became easier for organizations it was far more common for groups to get their own domain names so that they could move their sites between hosts without anyone having to remember a new URL. There are many redirects still in the config files for such groups that were previously hosted on FLORA.org.

There were other groups over the years, but not all of them still exist such as:

Car Free Living

Communities Before Cars Coalition

Coop Area Network (Networking between Coop Voisins and the Conservation Coop)

Cycle Challenge / Commuter Challenge

Economic Good

Famous 5

FTAA Ottawa

FVC (Fair Vote Canada) Ottawa

Food Action Ottawa (FAO)

Global Education Network

Global Issues Forum

Green Party (Ottawa region, back when the party was smaller)

International Association for Near Death Studies Ottawa)

Maclure Center

National Capital Runners Association

OPIRG Forestry group

Ottawa LETS

Ottawa River Bioregion Group

Ottawa Transit Riders Association

Ottawa Vegetarian Society

The Doorstep Alliance

After doing a bit of spring cleaning of some sites where I can no longer reach the managers, and who haven't updated the sites in years, there were only 4 sites remaining: two from close personal friends, and two community groups.

For the sites that I couldn't reach the managers I had set them to redirect to the most recent archived version of their sites on Archive.org. I made a mistake with the robots.txt file and they are temporarily unavailable, but I have sent a message to Archive.org in the hopes they can fix my mistake and restore the archive.

If there are any groups I've missed, please let me know in the comments. It has been a few years, and I've been looking at old Apache config files to be reminded of some of the organizations. I've not listed all the individuals (volunteers as well as individual election candidate websites from back when I hosted candidates during elections).

There have been many mailing lists over the years, but since this isn't something I'm planning on closing I won't get all nostalgic about them. I'm keeping the domain name and will be keeping the redirects active for any sites that have moved so bookmarks can be updated.