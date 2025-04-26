Russell McOrmond

Russell McOrmond

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Oppenheim's avatar
Mike Oppenheim
4h

I loved this, and despite your cited source and other contrarian opinions, I believe science (specifically pharmaceuticals and robotics) will extend the average "old person's" median age to about 100...I think this will occur around 2040, but not sooner. I am basing this on nocebo and placebo research and the recent developments in artificial heart transplants and genetic revelations with stem cells and injection. BUT, I happily agree to disagree!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Russell McOrmond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture