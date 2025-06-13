I want to point my readers to some other articles to read. In recent Ontario and Federal Canadian elections there was so much activity talking about how one party or another would be so horrible.

I want to point out that this article talks about an NDP government in BC, (Progressive) Conservative Government in Ontario, and a Liberal Government of Canada that are all passing the same types of laws. The reality is that the Canadian Crowns are settler-colonial governments carrying out ongoing colonial and genocidal projects. Which political party forms the government largely changes what colour team jersey they are wearing as they read from the same playbook.

Federal and provincial governments can amend their laws to weaken regulatory oversight and absolve themselves of decision-making responsibilities, but they can't unilaterally amend the constitution. Legally enforceable obligations to consult Indigenous people and justify any infringement of their established rights exist 'upstream' of federal and provincial laws. They are constitutional obligations that can't be skipped over in a mad frenzy of infrastructure building or trumped by the so-called national interest.

Some related commentary was posted by Charlie Angus, now that he is no longer a member of parliament and doesn’t have a corporate party limiting what he can say.

I want to remind people who are trying to rely on Canadian Democratic institutions to do the right thing, and put life and human rights over resource extraction corporations to remember that several “provinces” were created as governance systems for foreign resource extraction workers.