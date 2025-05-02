This week I was reminded of something I posted on Twitter on June 16, 2021 (prior to the purchase, back when I participated on that service).
Leah Gazan has retained her seat in the 2025 election, as did Lori Idlout from Nunavut. Lori Idlout was elected to succeed outgoing MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq in the 2021 Canadian federal election, when Mumilaaq Qaqqaq did not seek re-election after one term in Parliament.
I'm thankful that Leah Gazan in in the Canadian House of Commons to challenge the colonial status-quo on P.E. Trudeau's racist "Official foreign Languages". Having to discuss language and national issues with the openly White Nationalist Bloc Quebecois must be hard. https://openparliament.ca/debates/2021/6/15/leah-gazan-1/
Not long after this part of a discussion of "Quebec, a French-speaking Nation" (AKA: White Nationalism):
Mumilaaq Qaqqaq gave her farewell speech.
Opposition Motion on "Quebec" a reminder of some of what's wrong with "Canada".
Parliament keeps a video of that powerful farewell speech!
See also:
(Note the reference to the book: Sovereign injustice: Forcible inclusion of the James Bay Crees and Cree territory into a sovereign Quebec)