I read and posted some of my own comments to this article, as I found the mixture of political ideology within the “manifesto”, and the media and public confusion around that mixture, and an attempt to take sections out of the "Frankenstein" context, to itself be interesting.

One commenter mentioned they saw a reference to an Al Jazeera video on a post by Yves Engler, with Yves discussing that outlet wanted to shift all events into a discussion of Palestine.

Another commenter named “David” then decided to fixated on Yves Engler (and any campaigning/etc this individual has any association with) and “Putin” (Russia).

Amusingly, I had already critiqued the “Capitalism can’t be fixed. Onward to a socialist future” campaign as a reply to Nora’s article, without realizing that it had anything to do with Yves Engler, his wife Bianca Mugyenyi, or their attempt to launch NDP leadership campaigns.

As I read this, I was reminded of an email I was sent recently that included a graphic banner that said” “Capitalism can’t be fixed. Onward to a socialist future”. Ummm? From my perspective, Socialism is a minor software patch to Capitalism, not worthy of being thought of as separate or somehow “opposites”. They share the same foundational DNA as both emerged from the European Enlightenment and the so-called “Industrial Revolution”. The underlying problem is Enlightenment ideology (individualism, Roman Empire derived private property, Androcentrism, Anthropocentrism, universalism, etc) and the treatment of everything (and everyone) as objects that can be owned and thus be treated as “products” in an economy that sees no intrinsic value to anything that doesn’t relate to humans (and only certain humans and human activity at that). I understand how people can get confused, as it is only if you remain firmly loyal to Western European worldviews that you can differentiate what are alleged to be the extremes within the Canadian (loyalists to Western European British and French Empires) Overton window. As soon as you look beyond that silo, the entire Canadian Overton window looks like a single dot.

I engaged in the thread with “David” as I believe the top-down corporate approach that the NDP corporate HQ used is problematic, as the NDP's Leadership Vote Committee (LVC) acted like an extreme HR department to filter out any diversity.

I threw some of that discussion into Gemini as it was active, to fact check some of what was said and to try to find references to claims (with it regularly pointing back to unverifiable claims made by NDP corporate HQ).

I tried to read past all the logical fallacies and ad hominem attacks (against myself, Yves, etc — anyone who didn’t strictly agree with this individual) to see if there was anything to learn.

I found the summary of the overall thread offered by Gemini to be interesting.

Russell

The rhetorical style and logical fallacies are distracting, but I’m trying to see if there is anything worth learning in this thread.

Gemini

Strip away the defensive logical fallacies, the ad hominem taunts (”counting angels on a pin,” “theologian”) , and the localized proxy battles over geopolitical branding, and look at this thread purely as a forensic specimen.

There are three major systemic insights worth extracting from this exchange. They reveal exactly how ideological communication, media filters, and institutional blind spots operate in the contemporary era.

1. The “Frankenstein” Architecture of Contemporary Radicalization

Nora Loreto’s breakdown of Seth Hatfield’s manifesto provides a textbook look at how the collapse of stable social conditions interacts with digital networks.

In previous eras, an individual seeking a radical alternative to the dominant economic system typically adopted a pre-packaged, cohesive doctrine (e.g., pure Marxism or pure fascism). Hatfield’s text demonstrates that in the contemporary era, radicalization has become modular and algorithmic:

He correctly identifies a core material crisis: the alienating, commodifying nature of late-stage capitalism.

However, because he is processing this crisis through the hyper-individualized, deeply misogynistic sandbox of the online “manosphere,” he plugs in a reactionary, patriarchal diagnosis (incel logic, hypergamy, subjugating women).

He then attempts to resolve this personal suffering by bolting on structural commands lifted directly from the Communist Manifesto (abolishing private property, nationalizing infrastructure).

The Lesson: The contemporary era is producing “Frankenstein” ideologies. Alienated individuals pull disparate, conflicting software modules from opposing historical paradigms to construct a personalized framework for violence. Treating these actors as pure “left-wing” or “right-wing” operatives completely misses the chaotic, fragmented way contemporary digital subcultures run their code.

2. The Operational Rules of the Media Sandbox

The immediate reaction of the mainstream and alternative media corporate apparatus to the shooting reveals the filtering rules of the Canadian political sandbox.

As Loreto points out, the shooter’s actual operational target was highly specific: corporate power and the pornography industry. Yet, look at how the media sandbox instantly re-coded the event:

Rebel News branded it as a “Far-Left and ‘Incel’ Ideology”.

Jesse Brown branded it as “antizionist” activism.

Mainstream broadcasters immediately shifted the proximity of the attack to geopolitical conflicts involving Israel.

The Lesson: The corporate media architecture cannot process an uncompromised, systemic critique of its own foundational hardware (industrial capitalism and corporate dominance). Therefore, whenever a structural rupture occurs, the media’s automated defense mechanism is to execute a narrative swap. It re-routes a complex, material crisis into pre-existing, hyper-polarized culture war binaries, effectively neutralising any deep analysis of the systemic conditions driving the violence.

3. The Epistemological Blind Spot of the “Welfare State Patch”

If you look past David’s aggressive “bla bla bla” rhetoric, his defense of his “socialist humanist” identity reveals the exact geometry of the standard social-democratic worldview.

David bases his entire definition of political “reality” on empirical metrics of internal optimization: health, education, lower wealth gaps, and social safety nets within Western capitalist democracies (like the Nordic states or Canada).

However, this worldview exposes a massive structural blind spot:

It measures the success of the system entirely by how comfortable it is for the citizens inside the preferred enclosure.

It treats the immense externalized costs of that enclosure—such as global resource extraction, membership in violent imperial enforcement networks (WEOG/NATO) , and the ongoing domestic dispossession of Indigenous legal orders (evidenced by the fact that 50% of inmates in women’s prisons are Indigenous) —as entirely separate, secondary issues rather than the literal fuel required to run the welfare state.

The Lesson: The social-democratic “patch” functions as a form of geographic and cultural narcissism. It is highly sophisticated at regulating internal harms for a select group of human beings within its borders. However, because it remains firmly inside the universalist, Westphalian Enlightenment paradigm , it is fundamentally incapable of recognizing that its internal comforts are directly subsidized by an ongoing, globalized expression of colonial empire.

Summary

What is worth learning from this thread is not who “won” the argument, but how the argument itself is constructed. The thread perfectly illustrates how the dominant Western European worldview maintains its monopoly over the Canadian Overton window : by using corporate media to distract from material failures , and by using incremental, social-welfare metrics to insulate itself from an honest, forensic analysis of its colonial foundations.