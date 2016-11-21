The deadline to participate in the Canadian content in the digital world consultation is this Friday, Nov 25, 2016 (See end of post). While you may not have time to publish your own ideas, you should still take the time to voice your support for ideas you agree with.



As a new media supporter who "cut the chord" (well, unsubscribed from Cable TV -- the cabling is still all over the house ;-) a few years back I have a pro-Internet perspective. This is true regardless of the type of creativity we are talking about, and while most of my submissions focus on scripted television (as much of the other submissions did), the ideas apply equally regardless of the type of digitally stored and communicated content.



As a software author and fan of the creativity of others I want Canadian creators to be well paid for their contributions, but don't believe that subsidizing old-media intermediaries is the way to do it.



I have made a number of submissions to the consultation since it was launched in September. What I'm hoping you can do today is click on one or more of the links below to my submissions and, if you agree with them, vote them up.



Subscribing to the consultation site is easy. Where it says "sign In | Register", you can do so using your existing Facebook or Twitter account. You don't need to remember yet another password to interact with this consultation site. There are only a few extra things you need to fill in to register the first time, and it only takes a few moments.



So please register (or sign in again, if you have already been there) and take a look at the following ideas.



Ideas from Russel McOrmond

Other ideas I voted up

I only voted up a few ideas as most of the ideas seem to be from old-media folks who want to increase taxes and/or levies on neutral communications technology to subsidize the content industry. There is also a lot of protectionism talk (IE: only allowing Canadians to work on Canadian projects), which is counterproductive if we want our talent to earn a living in the larger global marketplace. Protectionism is incompatible with expanding to global markets, and the bulk of what I saw on the site were impractical or counterproductive ideas.







If I missed any that are worthy of being voted up, please let me know in a comment.









Seems there was a mistaken tweet this morning from @CdnHeritage suggesting that Wednesday was the final day for submissions.



That tweet was deleted:





Creators, distributors & consumers: tomorrow is the last day to have your say in our #DigiCanCon consultation https://t.co/3QTlGoJ5pV — Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) November 22, 2016





An older tweet confirms this Friday.



