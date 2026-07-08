Russell's Lifelong Learning

Russell's Lifelong Learning

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Callder 7.0's avatar
Callder 7.0
20h

Pondering. I find it an entirely persuasive argument but my brain is too tired to think let alone articulate more than that.

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