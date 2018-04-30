I started my new job at CRKN on Tuesday the 3'rd of April. I sit at the same desk in the same cubicle as I did at Canadiana the week before, and have the same job title, but there are many differences in how I'll be doing my work.





See: CRKN and Canadiana.org Merge as Combined Organization



One difference is how much interaction with members and the larger GLAM community will be part of my job. Beyond system administration and software work, I will be participating on CRKN, CARL, LAC and other committees and working groups. It is now assumed that technical staff attend ACCESS each year (I had only been to one so far). I believe we will have many other connections with our counterparts at other institutions at conferences throughout the year, as well as working on joint projects.





The primary committee advising CRKN's board about what the technical team will be working on is the Preservation and Access Committee. The committee hasn't been launched yet, and is at the stage of collecting nominations for members until May 14.



----



This is the first posting that I'm using the CRKN label, and the last one I'll be using the Canadiana.org label. If you want to read past work related articles, please click on that tag.