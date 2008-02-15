It was interesting to read two articles from CBC earlier this week that had the same website URL except one was dated the 12′th and the other the 13′th. The first had the headline “Canada a top copyright violator, U.S. group says” and the second “Business coalition opposes harsh copyright reform“.

(This IT World Canada article didn’t make it to Archive.org . If you read the CBC articles, you can tell that these two groups representing “technology companies” had very different ideas about the direction Canadian copyright should take.)