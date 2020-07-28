Prior to and during the pandemic, the issue of systemic racism has been extremely visible in Canada and elsewhere. I felt it was time for me to continue my learning to become antiracist.



For context and further reading, this month I've read the following:









White Fragility provides context for people where discussions of racism are new. I provided a review earlier, discussing the problem with the focus on individuals vs systems, and "racist = bad / not racist = good" simplistic binary thinking. I was born into a racist society, so even though I grew up oblivious to the concept of race, I absorbed racist ideas around me. The only way for me to have been anti racist would have been for me to have been race aware and reject the racist ideas around me.



In The Skin We're In, Desmond Cole used the events of 2017 to discuss racism in Canada. This is important for Canadians who like to believe that racism is a problem elsewhere, often pointing at the United States and believing we are so much better. Canadians' aren't as loud and proud as our southern neighbours, but my reading suggests we should stop trying to be so smug.



Stamped was a huge eye opening history lesson, from Aristotle all the way to present day. If you only take one thing from this amazing book, it is introduced on page 2 (prologue).







In 2016, the United States is celebrating its 240th birthday. But even before Thomas Jefferson and the other founders declared independence, Americans were engaging in a polarizing debate over racial disparities, over why they exist and persist, and over why White Americans as a group were prospering more than Black Americans as a group. Historically, there have been three sides to this heated argument. A group we can call segregationists has blamed Black people themselves for the racial disparities. A group we can call antiracists has pointed to racial discrimination. A group we can call assimilationists has tried to argue for both, saying that Black people and racial discrimination were to blame for racial disparities. During the ongoing debate over police killings, these three sides to the argument have been on full display. Segregationists have been blaming the recklessly criminal behavior of the Black people who were killed by police officers. Michael Brown was a monstrous, threatening thief; therefore Darren Wilson had reason to fear him and to kill him. Antiracists have been blaming the recklessly racist behavior of the police. The life of this dark-skinned eighteen-year-old did not matter to Darren Wilson. Assimilationists have tried to have it both ways. Both Wilson and Brown acted like irresponsible criminals.





By watching interviews I learned that part of Ibram X. Kendi's goal is to remove the concept of "non-racist" from our vocabulary. Given the societies we live in are racist, we have two types of racist ideas (segregationist and assimilationist), and we have antiracist ideas.



It isn't possible for an individual to be "not racist" in a racist society, they must become antiracist. For the vast majority of my life I was "not racist", meaning I didn't ever deliberately attack someone from a different race due to the racist ideas I had absorbed around me. This really had no meaning as I still held racist ideas.



The 21 things book is an expansion by the author of a blog posting in 2015 with the same name.



I believe it is critical for all Canadians to read about the Indian Act. At various points in our history the Indian Act enforces segregationist and/or assimilationist ideas, but its purpose was to one way or another wipe out any differences that existed from the Christian European Colonists. While residential schools were the most visible act of cultural genocide, this was only one part of a much larger scheme on the part of the colonialists.



That history was very visible in the reactions to the 2020 Canadian pipeline and railway protests, and how so many Canadians of European descent were claiming that the "elected" councils approved the pipeline, while it was only the "hereditary" chiefs that were opposed.



Lets try a thought experiment. The mere discussion of Sharia (Islamic) law in Canada causes an uproar. This is not even a discussion of applying Sharia law to non-muslims, but allowing Muslims to harness Sharia laws as part of the governance within their own communities.



Christian European laws and traditions are far more different from North American Indigenous laws and traditions as Sharia law is from Christian European laws and traditions. One of the parts of the cultural genocide embedded in the Indian Act is to impose Chrisitian European laws and traditions onto Indigenous persons, outlawing in most ways their traditional governance. The Indian Act created an "elected" bureaucracy to administer the Indian Act, and those are the so-called "elected" band councils. I am putting the word "elected" in quotations as Indigenous persons aren't any more interested in participating in this foreign system any more than the average Canadian of European descent would vote for a Sharia law council.



If Canada is to move towards any attempt at truth or reconciliation we need to stop thinking that "elected" Indian Act bureaucrats are legitimate spokespersons for Indigenous people. These bureaucrats are accountable to the Canadian government via the Indian Act, and are not representatives of Indigenous people.





Those of a "Liberal" persuasion in Canada should avoid thinking it was only "Conservatives" that were pushing against truth and reconciliation with their desire to inflate the relevance of the Indian Act bureaucrats in order to push their pipeline project through. We only need to look to the aggressive assimilationist policies of Pierre Elliott Trudeau (PM at the time) and Jean Chrétien (Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development at the time) to recognize this attitude crosses party lines.



After generations of the "voluntary" assimilation policies of the Indian Act not being successful in wiping out Indigenous culture, Trudeau's government came up with their Statement of the Government of Canada on Indian policy (The White Paper, 1969). The core idea was to end the voluntary assimilation policies through a final assimilation which would end any concept of Indian status.





When forced to withdraw the White Paper in 1970, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is said to have stated, "We'll keep them in the ghetto as long as they want." (21 things, p.92)



Prime Minister Harper offered a full apology on behalf of Canadians for the Indian Residential Schools system, and Justin Trudeau has apologised to some who were missing from the earlier apology.



It seemed obvious from the discussion at the beginning of this year that there has been no movement on removing the most offensive aspects of the Indian Act, or reducing Canadian racist attitudes towards Indigenous people. Governments of European descent and politicians seem to find it easy to give speeches that sound good, but when it comes to conflicts around extracting resources or so-called "public works" projects any actual truth, reconciliation, or antiracism disappears.





