IT World Canada (ITWC) invited me to be a guest on their Enterprise Insights blog starting from January 2008. I'm wanting to publicly thank them for this opportunity, as well as point to some of what I wrote at that time. I believe in lifelong learning. I may have different insights today, but want to share what was discussed at the time.

Unfortunately, the IT World Canada assets are for sale, and I don’t know how much longer any of that history will be available. While some articles are available on the Wayback Engine, I plan to make the articles I wrote available on this site in the same way I did for the articles I wrote on Blogger.

I was actively involved in Copyright (focused on Paracopyright) policy from 2001 when a Canadian consultation started until a bill passed in 2012.

I became policy coordinator for CLUE: Canada's Linux Users Exchange in 2006, and did talks in various forums.

My first contribution to their blog was in January 2008. The older contributions are available via the Wayback Engine. Thanks Internet Archive.

(Articles on the Enterprise Insights by month from January 2008 to September 2008)

In October 2008 IT World Canada switched Content Management Systems, and the older content wasn't able to be moved.

The most recent contributions are (for the moment) at: https://www.itworldcanada.com/author/russellmcormond