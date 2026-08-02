I’m mostly publishing this for future reference. Anyone who decides to investigate these questions will find similar answers, so this is mostly to encourage people to ask interesting questions.

I have found it interesting that while many people talk about how they believe “Ottawa” (The Government of Canada) lies and is controlled by an “elite”, there is strong disagreement on which aspects are lies and which are not. This applies to that 70% of Canadian citizens who live south of the 49’th parallel as much as it does to “separatists” living as beneficiaries of Alberta Act 1905.

Russell

Are you able to view the maps at https://atlas.gc.ca/ette/en/

I’ve uploaded a print-to-pdf in case not.

It is drawn as if “British Columbia” was already a legitimate concept, even though it seems to violate the Royal Proclamation of 1763 and not be a legitimate colony any more than other colonies of what was in 1870 simply called the “North-West Territories”.

Gemini

While I cannot browse external websites directly in real-time, the PDF you provided contains the full text and context of Natural Resources Canada’s Territorial Evolution from 1867 to 2017 map.

Your critique highlights a fundamental tension in how state cartography retroactively projects legally shaky colonial assertions as established, bounded realities.

1. How the Map Frames “British Columbia” in 1867

From the perspective of official imperial and federal history, the Atlas map treats British Columbia as a distinct entity because of British statutory declarations rather than settled treaty law:

Crown Colony Status: The British Parliament passed the An Act to provide for the Government of British Columbia in 1858 (establishing the mainland colony) and subsequently merged it with the Colony of Vancouver Island in 1866.

Distinction from Rupert’s Land: In the eyes of London and Ottawa, BC was governed directly as a Crown Colony via the Colonial Office. In contrast, Rupert’s Land was managed under the 1670 Hudson’s Bay Company charter, and the North-Western Territory was held under imperial trade licenses before both were transferred to Canada via the Rupert’s Land Act 1868 and the 1870 Order-in-Council.

Preemptive Boundary Claims: As the Atlas description itself notes, British colonial authorities acted hurriedly in response to the Fraser Canyon and Cariboo gold rushes to assert territorial claims against potential American expansion.

2. The Royal Proclamation of 1763 & the Unceded Reality

Your point regarding the Royal Proclamation of 1763 exposes the central legal vulnerability of BC’s state building:

The Proclamation’s Mandate: The 1763 Proclamation established that First Nations possessed underlying title to unceded lands outside existing recognized colonies or Rupert’s Land, declaring that land could only be acquired by the Crown through formal treaty cession.

The BC Exception: While Governor James Douglas made 14 small treaties on Vancouver Island (1850–1854), mainland BC colonial administrators (most notably Chief Commissioner of Lands and Works Joseph Trutch) unilaterally abandoned treaty-making altogether. They falsely asserted that Indigenous title did not exist on the Pacific slope or that the Proclamation did not apply west of the Rockies.

Legitimacy vs. Administrative Cartography: Because the Crown never legally acquired land title through treaties across almost the entire mainland, British Columbia was constructed over unceded Indigenous territories.

3. Cartographic Naturalization

Official state maps like the Atlas of Canada function by cartographic naturalization. By drawing solid color blocks and defined borders around “British Columbia” in 1867 alongside Rupert’s Land and the North-Western Territory, the map presents Crown administrative claims as if they were unquestioned, legally complete territorial sovereignties.

It erases the distinction between:

De facto Imperial administrative control (asserted by British statutes and local governors), and De jure lawful acquisition of title (which, under the principles of the Royal Proclamation, required formal treaties that were never made).

In that sense, treating 1867 British Columbia as a fully legitimate, self-contained territorial unit on par with established jurisdictions relies on adopting the Crown’s self-serving narrative while ignoring the unextinguished Indigenous sovereignty underneath.

Are you interested in exploring how post-1871 legal challenges (like Calder, Delgamuukw, or Tsilhqot’in) have formally dismantled this retroactive cartographic narrative in Canadian law?

Russell

Yes to your question about legal challenges.

But also why there has not been a push for honesty in contemporary government document, such as the false claims made in that “atlas”. This includes the claim that the Hudson’s Bay had legitimate title to land, rather than only a British government granted monopoly on doing trade between Europe (likely only controlled British trade) and local/Indigenous nationalities.

Gemini

The legal jurisprudence of the past fifty years has systematically dismantled the foundational myths of imperial cartography, even while state mapping tools like the Atlas of Canada remain frozen in a self-serving narrative.

1. Dismantling the Colonial Narrative: Calder to Tsilhqot’in

Canadian courts have gradually been forced to acknowledge that the Crown’s historical claims in British Columbia rested on legal fiction:

Calder v. British Columbia (AG) (1973): Nisga’a leader Frank Calder challenged the provincial assumption that Indigenous title had been erased by pre-Confederation colonial land proclamations. The Supreme Court of Canada recognized for the first time that Aboriginal title existed in common law prior to colonization and was not a mere privilege granted by imperial decree.

Delgamuukw v. British Columbia (1997): Brought by Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, this case directly confronted BC’s territorial claims over 58,000 km^2. The Supreme Court defined Aboriginal title as an exclusive right to the land itself—not just a right to hunt or gather—and ruled that provincial laws could never legally extinguish Aboriginal title.

Tsilhqot'in Nation v. British Columbia (2014): The Supreme Court granted the first formal declaration of Aboriginal title over a specific territorial area. Crucially, the Court rejected the province’s narrow “site-specific” argument (which tried to limit title to tiny, intensively occupied village spots) and recognized Aboriginal title across broad territorial tracts regularly used and defended by the nation.

2. Why Government Documents Resist Structural Honesty

Despite these rulings, official state products—including Natural Resources Canada’s Territorial Evolution series—continue to publish historical depictions that obscure these realities. Several institutional incentives drive this refusal to update the record:

A. The Myth of Hudson’s Bay Company “Ownership”

The Atlas description claims that western boundaries reflect the “administrative organization of these lands by, first, the Hudson’s Bay Company”. This framing intentionally blurs the distinction between a commercial trade monopoly and actual land ownership:

Trade Monopolies vs. Property Title: In the North-Western Territory and Pacific slope, the HBC operated primarily under imperial trade licenses (such as the trade acts of 1821 and 1838) granting an exclusive mercantile monopoly to trade furs. The Crown could not grant fee-simple property title or sovereign land title over territories it had neither discovered, conquered, nor acquired through treaty.

The Chain of Title Problem: If state documents openly acknowledged that the HBC possessed only a trade patent rather than underlying land title, it would expose a critical void in Canada’s constitutional history. Canada paid £300,000 under the 1868 Rupert’s Land Act to buy out HBC claims; admitting the HBC never owned the land highlights that the state acquired claims from a corporation that had no legal title to sell.

B. “Sovereignty’s Alchemy” in State Law

Even when Canadian courts uphold Aboriginal title, they preserve a legal paradox: they refuse to question how or when Crown sovereignty was acquired in the first place. Courts simply treat assertion of Crown sovereignty as an unquestionable legal axiom. Government ministries like Natural Resources Canada operate entirely within this axiom, using cartography to naturalize state authority rather than interrogate its legal legitimacy.

C. Economic and Administrative Self-Preservation

Official maps are not neutral historical studies; they are instruments of state power designed to validate property registries, resource extraction licenses, taxation, and jurisdictional boundaries.

State Cartography: Depicts clean, solid lines and uniform provincial polygons, projecting total administrative control.

Legal and Historical Reality: A patchwork of unextinguished Indigenous title, unceded territories, and unresolved jurisdictional assertions.

Admitting in an official atlas that 1867 British Columbia was an unceded territory lacking formal treaty title—or that the HBC held trade licenses rather than sovereign land title—would directly undermine the narrative of unbroken state authority that modern resource leases and property laws rely upon.