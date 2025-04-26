AFN hosted a series of conversations with Canadian Federal Party Leaders. See their YouTube channel if you want to view other videos, including the French translations.

Note:

The AFN is primarily made up of the leadership of Indian Act Band Councils. I am regularly reminded by citizens of domestic nations that Indian Act Band Councils are created, regulated, and funded by the Canadian Crown (Canadian Federal Government), and as such are not examples of responsible self-government. The Canadian government continues to not recognize domestic nations and their own governments.

While many individuals of domestic nations also participate in Canadian politics, some do not. Like not all Europeans and European Nations are the same, not all citizens of domestic nations or their Nations are the same.

See: The Meaning of Elections for Six Nations (Briarpatch Magazine, 2015)